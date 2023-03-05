Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 9:28PM PST until March 6 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Snow accumulations of light dusting to 2 to 4 inches for
elevations above 1500 ft to locally 4 to 6 inches at and above
2500 ft.
* WHERE…Expect light snow accumulations above 1500 feet, with
highest accumulations at or above 2500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers
could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power
outages possible.