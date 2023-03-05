Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 9:28PM PST until March 6 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Snow accumulations ranging from a light dusting to 2 to
4 inches for elevations above 1500 ft to locally 4 to 6 inches
at and above 2500 ft.
* WHERE…Expect light snow accumulations above 1500 feet, with
highest accumulations at or above 2500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Snow and
ice on roadways has the potential to disrupt the Monday morning
commute, including over the Highway 17 summit. If planning
travel across higher elevations and passes in the Bay Area late
tonight and Monday morning, please allow extra time to safely
reach your destinations. Heavier snow showers could produce
limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.
Any lingering accumulating snow will end by late Monday morning.