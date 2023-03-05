Special Weather Statement issued March 5 at 1:13AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
At 113 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Muir Beach to 19 miles southwest of El Granada.
Movement was east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Concord, Berkeley,
Richmond, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Redwood City, Mountain
View, Alameda, Union City, Palo Alto, Walnut Creek, South San
Francisco, San Rafael, San Bruno and Pacifica.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.