Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 12:08 PM

Special Weather Statement issued March 4 at 12:08PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 1208 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Byron to 10 miles west of Ben Lomond.
Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…
San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Livermore, Mountain View,
Pleasanton, Milpitas, Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Watsonville,
Dublin, Newark, Campbell, Morgan Hill, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Los Altos
and Corralitos.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content