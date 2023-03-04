Special Weather Statement issued March 4 at 12:08PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 1208 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Byron to 10 miles west of Ben Lomond.

Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Livermore, Mountain View,

Pleasanton, Milpitas, Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Watsonville,

Dublin, Newark, Campbell, Morgan Hill, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Los Altos

and Corralitos.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.