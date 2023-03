Temperatures are still chilly in interior valleys, hovering between 33 to 35 degrees. However, they are steadily increasing with clearing skies letting the sun shine through. With the expected warming through the rest of Wednesday, the Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire at 8 AM PST.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.