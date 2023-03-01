Freeze Warning issued March 1 at 12:07PM PST until March 2 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 to 32 expected.

* WHERE…North Bay mountains & valleys, East Bay mountains &

valleys, Santa Clara Valley and Hills, mountains of San Benito

& Monterey counties including the Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Cold conditions will impact unsheltered populations

or people experiencing power outages. It can also kill crops,

other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected

outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect pets from freezing

conditions.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.