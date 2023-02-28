Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:44PM PST until March 1 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Snow showers will persist into early Wednesday morning.
Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches for elevations above
3000 ft locally over 1 foot above 4000 ft through Tuesday. A
wintry mix down to 2500 feet is possible with a coating to 3
inches of snow.
* WHERE…Above 3000 ft in the Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Santa
Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, and Mountains
of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winterlike conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and
power outages possible.