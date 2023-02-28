Special Weather Statement issued February 28 at 5:28AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 528 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

capable of producing a landspout near Half Moon Bay, or 11 miles

southwest of Belmont, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Landspouts, winds in excess of 30 mph, and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds

could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured

objects.

Locations impacted include…

San Mateo, Belmont, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Woodside, El

Granada, Highlands-Baywood Park, Highlands and Moss Beach.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.