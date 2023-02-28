Special Weather Statement issued February 28 at 5:28AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
At 528 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
capable of producing a landspout near Half Moon Bay, or 11 miles
southwest of Belmont, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Landspouts, winds in excess of 30 mph, and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds
could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured
objects.
Locations impacted include…
San Mateo, Belmont, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Woodside, El
Granada, Highlands-Baywood Park, Highlands and Moss Beach.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.