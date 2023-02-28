Freeze Warning issued February 28 at 1:09PM PST until March 1 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 expected.

* WHERE…North Bay mountains & valleys, East Bay mountains &

valleys, Santa Clara Hills, Santa Cruz mountains, mountains of

San Benito & Monterey counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Cold conditions will impact unsheltered populations

or people experiencing power outages. It can also kill crops,

other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected

outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect pets from freezing

conditions.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.