Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 2:23PM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Snow showers will persist into Tuesday. Total snow
accumulations 5 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft
locally over 1 foot above 4000 ft through Tuesday. A wintry mix
down to 2500 feet is possible with a coating to 3 inches of
snow. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph during convective showers on
Monday will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
* WHERE…Above 3000 ft in the Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Santa
Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, and Mountains
of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County.
* WHEN…10 AM Monday to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and
power outages possible.