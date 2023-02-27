Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 9:44AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 943 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Hayward to 15 miles west of Boulder Creek.

Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and occasional

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Jose, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Livermore,

Redwood City, Mountain View, Pleasanton, Union City, Milpitas, Palo

Alto, Cupertino, Newark, Campbell, Menlo Park, Saratoga, Los Gatos,

Los Altos and San Carlos.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.