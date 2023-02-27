Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 8:52AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 849 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Daly City to 35 miles

southwest of Half Moon Bay. Movement was east at 35 mph. This line

should be impacting the SF Peninsula within the next 15 to 30

minutes.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail possible along

with moderate to heavy downpours.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Daly City, San Mateo, Redwood City, Palo Alto, South San Francisco,

Cupertino, San Bruno, Pacifica, Menlo Park, Foster City, Los Altos,

Burlingame, San Carlos, East Palo Alto, Belmont, Millbrae, Half Moon

Bay, Hillsborough, Los Altos Hills and Atherton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.