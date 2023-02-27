Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 8:45PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
At 844 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Prunedale, or 10 miles southeast of Watsonville, moving east at 40
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hollister, Ridgemark, Prunedale, San Juan Bautista, Aromas and
Elkhorn.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.