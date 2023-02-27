Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 8:45PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 844 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Prunedale, or 10 miles southeast of Watsonville, moving east at 40

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hollister, Ridgemark, Prunedale, San Juan Bautista, Aromas and

Elkhorn.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.