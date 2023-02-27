Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 8:12PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 811 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a shower near Moss
Landing, or 7 miles northwest of Marina, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Salinas, Seaside, Marina, Castroville, Prunedale, Spreckels, Boronda,
Moss Landing, Aromas, Las Lomas and Elkhorn.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

