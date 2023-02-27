Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 1:48PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 147 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Mt. Hamilton to 7 miles

southwest of Ben Lomond. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Jose, Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Los Gatos,

Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Opal Cliffs, Brown

Valley Road, Freedom, Mt. Hamilton, Eureka Canyon Road, Rio Del Mar,

Seven Trees, Interlaken, Aptos and Twin Lakes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.