Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 10:09PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
At 1009 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Atherton to near Half Moon Bay. Movement was
east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Fremont, Sunnyvale, Redwood City, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Menlo
Park, San Carlos, East Palo Alto, Half Moon Bay, Los Altos Hills,
Atherton, Woodside, North Fair Oaks, Stanford, Portola Valley, West
Menlo Park and Emerald Lake Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.