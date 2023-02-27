Special Weather Statement issued February 27 at 10:09PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 1009 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Atherton to near Half Moon Bay. Movement was

east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fremont, Sunnyvale, Redwood City, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Menlo

Park, San Carlos, East Palo Alto, Half Moon Bay, Los Altos Hills,

Atherton, Woodside, North Fair Oaks, Stanford, Portola Valley, West

Menlo Park and Emerald Lake Hills.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.