Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 9:59PM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive early
Monday morning with steadier snowfall Monday afternoon and
evening. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches for
elevations above 3000 ft locally over 1 foot above 4000 ft
through Tuesday. A wintry mix down to 2500 feet is possible
with a coating to 3 inches of snow. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph
Monday afternoon will lead to blowing snow and reduced
visibilities.
* WHERE…Above 3000 ft in the Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Santa
Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, and Mountains
of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County.
* WHEN…10 AM Monday to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and
power outages possible.