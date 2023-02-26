Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 9:59PM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive early

Monday morning with steadier snowfall Monday afternoon and

evening. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches for

elevations above 3000 ft locally over 1 foot above 4000 ft

through Tuesday. A wintry mix down to 2500 feet is possible

with a coating to 3 inches of snow. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph

Monday afternoon will lead to blowing snow and reduced

visibilities.

* WHERE…Above 3000 ft in the Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Santa

Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, and Mountains

of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County.

* WHEN…10 AM Monday to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous

winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow

showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and

power outages possible.