Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 2:54AM PST until February 24 at 11:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Snow showers will continue through this morning along
with locally strong and gusty winds that could reduce visibility
with blowing snow. The snow level will rise to around 2000 to
2500 feet with total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches for
elevations above 2500 ft.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could
produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages
possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.