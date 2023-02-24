Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 2:54AM PST until February 24 at 11:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Snow showers will continue through this morning along

with locally strong and gusty winds that could reduce visibility

with blowing snow. The snow level will rise to around 2000 to

2500 feet with total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches for

elevations above 2500 ft.

* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous

winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow

showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could

produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages

possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.