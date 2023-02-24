Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 2:54AM PST until February 24 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Snow showers will continue through this afternoon along

with locally strong and gusty winds that could reduce visibility

with blowing snow. Localized areas in highest elevations may

experience near blizzard-like conditions. The snow level will

rise to around 2500 feet with total snow accumulations of 4 to

10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft. Total snowfall of more

than 18 inches is possible above 4000 ft.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous

winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow

showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could

produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages

possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.