Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 2:54AM PST until February 24 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Snow showers will continue through this afternoon along
with locally strong and gusty winds that could reduce visibility
with blowing snow. Localized areas in highest elevations may
experience near blizzard-like conditions. The snow level will
rise to around 2500 feet with total snow accumulations of 4 to
10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft. Total snowfall of more
than 18 inches is possible above 4000 ft.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could
produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages
possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.