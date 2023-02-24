Wind Advisory issued February 24 at 3:08AM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low
as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel
Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For
the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Cold
temperatures will be hazardous to unsheltered or marginally
sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor
vegetation if left uncovered.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.