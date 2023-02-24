Wind Advisory issued February 24 at 3:08AM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low
as 34 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Northern Monterey
Bay.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For
the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Cold temperatures will be hazardous to unsheltered or
marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive
outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.