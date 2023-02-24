Special Weather Statement issued February 24 at 2:55PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
Hazardous conditions continue due to the recent rain/snow event
coupled with the very cold temperatures expected overnight. After
gathering reports from partners, local officials, and the general
public, there are multiple road closures across the region due to
downed trees and snow. There are also many reports of power
outages.
NOW THRU SATURDAY:
Residents across the region should avoid travel in the higher
elevations as crews continue to address road issues and power
outages.
Rain and snow showers will continue. As temperatures drop
tonight, many locations across our forecast area will be at or
below freezing. This means the potential for black ice on the
roads becomes a dangerous threat for motorists…even along the
valley floor.
In addition, the unsheltered population and homes without power
will need to take steps to ensure they stay warm. Protect people,
pets, plants, and pipes.