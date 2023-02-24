Special Weather Statement issued February 24 at 2:55PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Hazardous conditions continue due to the recent rain/snow event

coupled with the very cold temperatures expected overnight. After

gathering reports from partners, local officials, and the general

public, there are multiple road closures across the region due to

downed trees and snow. There are also many reports of power

outages.

NOW THRU SATURDAY:

Residents across the region should avoid travel in the higher

elevations as crews continue to address road issues and power

outages.

Rain and snow showers will continue. As temperatures drop

tonight, many locations across our forecast area will be at or

below freezing. This means the potential for black ice on the

roads becomes a dangerous threat for motorists…even along the

valley floor.

In addition, the unsheltered population and homes without power

will need to take steps to ensure they stay warm. Protect people,

pets, plants, and pipes.