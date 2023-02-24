High Wind Warning issued February 24 at 2:16PM PST until February 24 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and
Anacapa Islands.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are likely.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.