Freeze Warning issued February 24 at 9:55PM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE…North Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains,
Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres
National Forest, mountains of San Benito and interior Monterey
County including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will be hazardous to
unsheltered or marginally sheltered populations, kill crops,
other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.