Freeze Warning issued February 24 at 8:52AM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains and Eastern Santa Clara Hills.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
PST Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.