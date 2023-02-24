Freeze Warning issued February 24 at 3:08AM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County
including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
PST Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
decrease visibility with blowing snow at higher elevations.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will be hazardous to
unsheltered or marginally sheltered populations, kill crops,
other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.