Freeze Warning issued February 24 at 3:08AM PST until February 25 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County

including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM

PST Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

decrease visibility with blowing snow at higher elevations.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will be hazardous to

unsheltered or marginally sheltered populations, kill crops,

other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected

outdoor plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.