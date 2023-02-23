Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:49AM PST until February 23 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, scattered snow showers

will continue through early Thursday evening. The snow level

will be around 1500 to 2000 feet with total snow accumulations

up to 3 inches for elevations above 2500 ft. For the Winter

Storm Warning, snow will increase Thursday evening and

continue into Friday along with strong and gusty winds. The

snow level will rise to around 2500 feet with total snow

accumulations of 4 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft.

Total snowfall of more than 18 inches is possible above 4000

ft.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST

Thursday. For the Winter Storm Warning, 7 PM PST Thursday

through 1 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous

winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow

showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could

produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages

possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.