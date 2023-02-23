Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:49AM PST until February 23 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, scattered snow showers
will continue through early Thursday evening. The snow level
will be around 1500 to 2000 feet with total snow accumulations
up to 3 inches for elevations above 2500 ft. For the Winter
Storm Warning, snow will increase Thursday evening and
continue into Friday along with strong and gusty winds. The
snow level will rise to around 2500 feet with total snow
accumulations of 4 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft.
Total snowfall of more than 18 inches is possible above 4000
ft.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST
Thursday. For the Winter Storm Warning, 7 PM PST Thursday
through 1 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could
produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages
possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.