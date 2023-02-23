Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 7:09PM PST until February 24 at 11:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Snow will increase Thursday evening and continue into
Friday along with locally strong and gusty winds that could
significantly reduce visibility with blowing snow. The snow
level will rise to around 2000 to 2500 feet with total snow
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches for elevations above 2500 ft.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…7 PM PST Thursday through 1 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could
produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages
possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.