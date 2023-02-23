Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 7:09PM PST until February 24 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Snow will increase Thursday evening and continue into

Friday along with strong and gusty winds that could

significantly reduce visibility. Localized areas in highest

elevations may experience near blizzard-like conditions. The

snow level will rise to around 2500 feet with total snow

accumulations of 4 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft.

Total snowfall of more than 18 inches is possible above 4000 ft.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

* WHEN…7 PM PST Thursday through 1 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous

winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow

showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could

produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages

possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.