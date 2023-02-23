Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 7:09PM PST until February 24 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Snow will increase Thursday evening and continue into
Friday along with strong and gusty winds that could
significantly reduce visibility. Localized areas in highest
elevations may experience near blizzard-like conditions. The
snow level will rise to around 2500 feet with total snow
accumulations of 4 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft.
Total snowfall of more than 18 inches is possible above 4000 ft.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.
* WHEN…7 PM PST Thursday through 1 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could
produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages
possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.