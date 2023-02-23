Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 4:05PM PST until February 24 at 11:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, scattered snow showers
will continue through early Thursday evening. The snow level
will be around 1500 to 2000 feet with local total snow
accumulations up to about 2 inches for elevations above 2500
ft. For the Winter Storm Warning, snow will increase Thursday
evening and continue into Friday along with locally strong and
gusty winds that could significantly reduce visibility with
blowing snow. The snow level will rise to around 2000 to 2500
feet with total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches for
elevations above 2500 ft.
* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST
Thursday. For the Winter Storm Warning, 7 PM PST Thursday
through 1 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could
produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages
possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.