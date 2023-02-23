Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 3:33PM PST until February 24 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, scattered snow showers

will continue through early Thursday evening. The snow level

will be around 1500 to 2000 feet with local total snow

accumulations up to about 2 inches for elevations above 2500 ft.

For the Winter Storm Warning, snow will increase Thursday

evening and continue into Friday along with locally strong and

gusty winds that could significantly reduce visibility with

blowing snow. Localized areas in highest elevations may

experience near blizzard-like conditions. The snow level will be

about 2500 feet with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

for elevations above 3000 ft.

* WHERE…the Mountains of San Benito County and Interior

Monterey County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST

Thursday. For the Winter Storm Warning, 7 PM PST Thursday

through 1 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous

winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow

showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could

produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages

possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.