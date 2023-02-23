Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 8:37AM PST until February 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 34 expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County

including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight

to 9 AM PST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost and freeze conditions will be hazardous to unsheltered or

marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.