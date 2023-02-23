Skip to Content
today at 11:14 PM
Published 8:37 AM

Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 8:37AM PST until February 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory,
temperatures as low as 39 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Northern Monterey
Bay.

* WHEN…For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4
PM PST Friday. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight
tonight to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or marginally
sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor
vegetation if left uncovered.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

