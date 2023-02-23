Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 3:35AM PST until February 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34
will result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, south
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the
second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel
Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4
PM PST Friday. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight
tonight to 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or marginally
sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor
vegetation if left uncovered.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.