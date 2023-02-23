Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 3:35AM PST until February 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 34 expected. For the Wind Advisory,
south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County
including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 9 AM PST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will be hazardous to unsheltered or
marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.