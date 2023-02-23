Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 3:35AM PST until February 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35

will result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the

second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Northern Monterey

Bay.

* WHEN…For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4

PM PST Friday. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight

tonight to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or marginally

sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor

vegetation if left uncovered.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.