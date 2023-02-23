Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 3:17PM PST until February 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory,

temperatures as low as 39 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Northern Monterey

Bay.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9

AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

decrease visibility with blowing snow at higher elevations.

Trees could be blown down and power outages may result. Frost

and freeze conditions will be hazardous to unsheltered or

marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect people, pets, and tender plants from

the cold.