Freeze Warning issued February 23 at 3:35AM PST until February 23 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 30. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory,
south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains,
Eastern Santa Clara Hills and East Bay Hills.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 9 AM PST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will be hazardous to unsheltered or
marginally sheltered populations, kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.