Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:39PM PST until February 23 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, scattered snow showers
will continue through early Thursday evening. The snow level
will be around 1500 to 2000 feet with local total snow
accumulations up to about 2 inches for elevations above 2500 ft.
For the Winter Storm Warning, snow will increase Thursday
evening and continue into Friday along with locally strong and
gusty winds. The snow level will be about 2500 feet with total
snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for elevations above 3000
ft.
* WHERE…the Mountains of San Benito County and Interior
Monterey County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST Thursday.
For the Winter Storm Warning, 7 PM PST Thursday through 1 PM
PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter-like
conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers as well
as the addition of strong wind gusts could produce reduced
visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.