Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:39PM PST until February 23 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, scattered snow showers

will continue through early Thursday evening. The snow level

will be around 1500 to 2000 feet with local total snow

accumulations up to about 2 inches for elevations above 2500 ft.

For the Winter Storm Warning, snow will increase Thursday

evening and continue into Friday along with locally strong and

gusty winds. The snow level will rise to around 2000 to 2500

feet with total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches for

elevations above 2500 ft.

* WHERE…Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST Thursday.

For the Winter Storm Warning, 7 PM PST Thursday through 1 PM

PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter-like

conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers as well

as the addition of strong wind gusts could produce reduced

visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.