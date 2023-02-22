Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:45AM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, the chance for snow
showers is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Total snow
accumulations 1 to 3 inches for elevations above 1500 ft. A
dusting down to 1000 feet is possible through Thursday morning
before snow showers taper off. For the Winter Storm Watch, snow
showers will pick up once again late Thursday and continue into
Friday. Snow amounts for this second round will likely be
between 4 to 8 inches of snow, with locally up to 12 inches,
with a light dusting down to 1500 feet.
* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, 10 AM PST Wednesday
through 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, 10 AM
PST Thursday through 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter-
like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers as
well as the addition of strong wind gusts could produce reduced
visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The advisory covers only the initial onset
of this storm. The watch that has been issued is for the second
round of snow that is expected. Total snowfall for the Santa
Cruz Mountains range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is
forecast to be between 8 to 12 inches, locally up to 16 inches.