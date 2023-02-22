Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:45AM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow showers are

expected to arrive early Wednesday morning. Total snow

accumulations 3 to 6 inches for elevations above 2000 ft with

locally higher amounts above 3000 ft is expected through

Thursday morning. A dusting down to 1500 feet is possible

through Thursday morning before snow showers taper off. For the

Winter Storm Watch, snow showers will pick up once again late

Thursday and continue into Friday. Snow amounts for this second

round will likely be between 8 to 12 inches of snow, with

locally up to 18+ inches above 3000 feet, with a light dusting

down to 1500 feet.

* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los

Padres National Forest in Monterey County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST

Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, 10 AM PST Thursday through

4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter-

like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers as

well as the addition of strong wind gusts could produce reduced

visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The advisory covers only the initial onset

of this storm. The watch that has been issued is for the second

round of snow that is expected. Total snowfall for the Santa

Lucia Mountains range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is

forecast to be between 18 to 24 inches, locally up to 36 inches.