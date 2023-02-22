Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:45AM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow showers are
expected to arrive early Wednesday morning. Total snow
accumulations 3 to 6 inches for elevations above 2000 ft with
locally higher amounts above 3000 ft is expected through
Thursday morning. A dusting down to 1500 feet is possible
through Thursday morning before snow showers taper off. For the
Winter Storm Watch, snow showers will pick up once again late
Thursday and continue into Friday. Snow amounts for this second
round will likely be between 8 to 12 inches of snow, with
locally up to 18+ inches above 3000 feet, with a light dusting
down to 1500 feet.
* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los
Padres National Forest in Monterey County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, 10 AM PST Thursday through
4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter-
like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers as
well as the addition of strong wind gusts could produce reduced
visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The advisory covers only the initial onset
of this storm. The watch that has been issued is for the second
round of snow that is expected. Total snowfall for the Santa
Lucia Mountains range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is
forecast to be between 18 to 24 inches, locally up to 36 inches.