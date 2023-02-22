Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 10:33AM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, the chance for snow

showers is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Total snow

accumulations 1 to 3 inches for elevations above 2000 ft. A

dusting down to 1500 feet is possible through Thursday morning

before snow showers taper off. For the Winter Storm Watch,

snow showers will pick up once again late Thursday and

continue into Friday. Snow amounts for this second round will

likely be between 6 to 10 inches of snow, locally up to 15

inches, with a light dusting down to 1500 feet.

* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Mountains of San Benito County

and Interior Monterey County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, 10 AM PST Wednesday

through 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, 10 AM

PST Thursday through 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous

winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow

showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and

power outages possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The advisory covers only the initial

onset of this storm. The watch that has been issued is for the

second round of snow that is expected. Total snowfall for the

Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County

from Wednesday through Saturday morning is forecast to be

between 8 to 12 inches, locally up to 18 inches.