Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 10:33AM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, the chance for snow
showers is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Total snow
accumulations 1 to 3 inches for elevations above 1500 ft. A
dusting down to 1000 feet is possible through Thursday morning
before snow showers taper off. For the Winter Storm Watch,
snow showers will pick up once again late Thursday and
continue into Friday. Snow amounts for this second round will
likely be between 4 to 8 inches of snow, with locally up to 12
inches, with a light dusting down to 1500 feet.
* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, 10 AM PST Wednesday
through 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, 10 AM
PST Thursday through 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could
produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The advisory covers only the initial
onset of this storm. The watch that has been issued is for the
second round of snow that is expected. Total snowfall for the
Santa Cruz Mountains range from Wednesday through Saturday
morning is forecast to be between 8 to 12 inches, locally up
to 16 inches.