Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 10:33AM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow showers are
expected to arrive early Wednesday morning. Total snow
accumulations 3 to 6 inches for elevations above 2000 ft with
locally higher amounts above 3000 ft is expected through
Thursday morning. A dusting down to 1500 feet is possible
through Thursday morning before snow showers taper off. For
the Winter Storm Watch, snow showers will pick up once again
late Thursday and continue into Friday. Snow amounts for this
second round will likely be between 8 to 12 inches of snow,
with locally up to 18+ inches above 3000 feet, with a light
dusting down to 1500 feet.
* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los
Padres National Forest in Monterey County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, 10 AM PST Thursday
through 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,
campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous
winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow
showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could
produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The advisory covers only the initial
onset of this storm. The watch that has been issued is for the
second round of snow that is expected. Total snowfall for the
Santa Lucia Mountains range from Wednesday through Saturday
morning is forecast to be between 18 to 24 inches, locally up
to 36 inches.