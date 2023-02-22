Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 10:33AM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow showers are

expected to arrive early Wednesday morning. Total snow

accumulations 3 to 6 inches for elevations above 2000 ft with

locally higher amounts above 3000 ft is expected through

Thursday morning. A dusting down to 1500 feet is possible

through Thursday morning before snow showers taper off. For

the Winter Storm Watch, snow showers will pick up once again

late Thursday and continue into Friday. Snow amounts for this

second round will likely be between 8 to 12 inches of snow,

with locally up to 18+ inches above 3000 feet, with a light

dusting down to 1500 feet.

* WHERE…Above 1500 ft in the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los

Padres National Forest in Monterey County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST

Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, 10 AM PST Thursday

through 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous

winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow

showers as well as the addition of strong wind gusts could

produce reduced visibilities. Downed trees and power outages

possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The advisory covers only the initial

onset of this storm. The watch that has been issued is for the

second round of snow that is expected. Total snowfall for the

Santa Lucia Mountains range from Wednesday through Saturday

morning is forecast to be between 18 to 24 inches, locally up

to 36 inches.