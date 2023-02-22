Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 3:39PM PST until February 24 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, scattered snow showers

will continue through early Thursday evening. The snow level

will be around 1500 to 2000 feet with total snow accumulations

up to 3 inches for elevations above 2500 ft. For the Winter

Storm Warning, snow will increase Thursday evening and continue

into Friday along with strong and gusty winds. The snow level

will rise to around 2500 feet with total snow accumulations of

4 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft. Total snowfall of

more than 18 inches is possible above 4000 ft.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST Thursday.

For the Winter Storm Warning, 7 PM PST Thursday through 1 PM

PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers,

campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter-like

conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers as well

as the addition of strong wind gusts could produce reduced

visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.