Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 7:44PM PST until February 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will

result in frost formation. For the Wind Advisory, south winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Northern Monterey

Bay.

* WHEN…For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM

PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM Thursday to 4

PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees

could be blown down and power outages may result. Frost and

freeze conditions will impact unsheltered/marginally sheltered

populations, kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly

damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.