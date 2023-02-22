Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 4:53AM PST until February 23 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, San Miguel and

Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Areas of blowing dust reducing visibility are expected

in and near agricultural areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.