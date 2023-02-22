Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 2:46AM PST until February 22 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures
as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Marin Coastal Range, San Francisco Bay Shoreline,
Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley
and Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect people, pets,
plants, and pipes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.