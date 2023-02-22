Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 2:46AM PST until February 22 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures

as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Marin Coastal Range, San Francisco Bay Shoreline,

Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley

and Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Don’t forget to protect people, pets,

plants, and pipes.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.