Wind Advisory issued February 22 at 12:55PM PST until February 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory,

temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel

Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM Thursday to 4 PM PST

Friday. For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM

PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.